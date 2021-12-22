Ravencoin Classic Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $32,542.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,808.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.97 or 0.08178775 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.68 or 0.00323062 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $442.62 or 0.00906835 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010595 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00073721 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.15 or 0.00393672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.00256511 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,223,150,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

