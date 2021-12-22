Raymond James Cuts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$12.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s current price.

LUN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective (up previously from C$10.60) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$15.30 price objective (down previously from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.52.

TSE:LUN traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$9.33. 1,644,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.56 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The company has a market cap of C$6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.64.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 10.8999993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,069,594.51.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

