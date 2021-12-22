Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 430 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $543.24. 17,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $240.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $566.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $516.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

