Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 39.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,883,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 35,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 35,257 shares of company stock worth $1,442,961 and sold 3,649,349 shares worth $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

The Blackstone Group stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.66. 58,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.