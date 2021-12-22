Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $707,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 19.1% in the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,433,865. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $806.50.

Shares of TSLA traded up $51.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $990.40. 493,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,552,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,034.85 and a 200-day moving average of $817.14. The firm has a market cap of $994.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.49, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

