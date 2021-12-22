Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 51,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 14,751 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 184,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.38. 17,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,800. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.00. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

