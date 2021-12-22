Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,282 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 422,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 58,519 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 113,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $54.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,541. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.78 and a 1 year high of $55.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.15.

