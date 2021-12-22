Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,933 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 84.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $375,000.

Shares of NURE stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.23. 16,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.