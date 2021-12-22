Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,933 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 84.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $375,000.

Get NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NURE stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.23. 16,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.