Relite Finance One Day Volume Reaches $13,353.00 (RELI)

Relite Finance (CURRENCY:RELI) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Relite Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Relite Finance has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Relite Finance has a market cap of $1.21 million and $13,353.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00057980 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,962.52 or 0.08155200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,616.06 or 1.00055932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00073772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00050390 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002685 BTC.

About Relite Finance

Relite Finance’s total supply is 54,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,733,582 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

Relite Finance Coin Trading

