Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $320,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $52,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 782,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $206,414,000 after purchasing an additional 61,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.47. 3,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.81.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

