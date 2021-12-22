Renaissance Investment Group LLC Reduces Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Amundi bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 21.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 164.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $106,505,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 15.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,202,000 after purchasing an additional 544,711 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $264.42. 4,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,895. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.90. The firm has a market cap of $197.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $266.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

