renDOGE Market Cap Reaches $500,777.57 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $500,777.57 and $14,999.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, renDOGE has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00057165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.18 or 0.08150007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,972.65 or 1.00152998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00073269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00048319 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002656 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

