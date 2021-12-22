ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Short Interest Up 19.0% in November

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 521.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ReneSola alerts:

Shares of SOL stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $419.19 million, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 2.42.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ReneSola announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SOL shares. Raymond James cut their price target on ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.