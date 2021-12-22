Research Analysts Set Expectations for Country Garden Holdings Company Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CTRYY)

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Country Garden in a report released on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Cheung now anticipates that the company will earn $5.97 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Country Garden’s FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Country Garden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

OTCMKTS CTRYY opened at $22.89 on Monday. Country Garden has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

