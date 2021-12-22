REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Credit Suisse Group

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on REVG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.04.

Get REV Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. REV Group has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $877.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $589.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in REV Group by 64.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in REV Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in REV Group during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in REV Group by 526.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 40,382 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in REV Group during the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.