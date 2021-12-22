Reviewing SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) & ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) and SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and SuperCom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $819.50 million 1.52 $84.72 million $4.23 8.10 SuperCom $11.77 million 0.93 -$7.87 million N/A N/A

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has higher revenue and earnings than SuperCom.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and SuperCom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A SuperCom 0 0 1 0 3.00

SuperCom has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 263.64%. Given SuperCom’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SuperCom is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Profitability

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and SuperCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 16.09% 19.53% 11.53% SuperCom N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuperCom has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of SuperCom shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES beats SuperCom on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc. provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others. The company was founded on July 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands. The IoT division products and services provides reliably identify, track and monitor people or objects in real time, enabling the customers to detect unauthorized movement of people, vehicles and other monitored objects. The Cyber Security division provides comprehensive solutions to protect the organization’s sensitive data residing on servers, laptops and detachable devices. SuperCom was founded by Jack Hasan and Eli Rozen on July 4, 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

