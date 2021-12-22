RF Industries’ (RFIL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

RFIL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $7.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $66.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RF Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $870,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

