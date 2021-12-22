Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Insider James J. Jeter Sells 2,000 Shares

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RBA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.62. 36,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,638. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.60. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,125,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,411,000 after buying an additional 88,319 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,167,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,992,000 after purchasing an additional 112,742 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,241,000 after purchasing an additional 77,438 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,173,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,372,000 after purchasing an additional 31,103 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

