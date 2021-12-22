Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.52

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 50033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RKT shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Companies Company Profile (NYSE:RKT)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
