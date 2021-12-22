Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.52

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 50033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RKT shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

