Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $317.19.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,414. The company has a 50-day moving average of $334.56 and a 200-day moving average of $312.67. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $237.13 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,909. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.