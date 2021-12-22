Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 380.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a CHF 395 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 471 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

