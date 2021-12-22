Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA."

RMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen downgraded Romeo Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Romeo Power presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.59.

Shares of NYSE RMO opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $541.92 million, a PE ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 0.75. Romeo Power has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $38.90.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 million. Romeo Power had a negative return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 196.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Romeo Power will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Romeo Power in the second quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Romeo Power in the second quarter worth $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Romeo Power in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Romeo Power in the third quarter worth $50,000. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

