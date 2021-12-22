Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 47,366 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $76,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.26. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

