Ryo Currency Trading Up 23.2% This Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $2,961.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,438.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,955.43 or 0.08165820 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.47 or 0.00320962 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.13 or 0.00906568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00073753 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010533 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.98 or 0.00394276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.11 or 0.00254162 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.