Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of SAFE opened at $74.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.12. Safehold has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59 and a beta of -0.30.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 657,894 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,944.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 962,812 shares of company stock worth $72,411,714. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Safehold by 10.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Safehold during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Safehold by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Safehold in the third quarter worth $186,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

