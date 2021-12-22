Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 890 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

