salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $370.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned a $370.00 price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.49.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM stock opened at $252.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.91 and a 200 day moving average of $264.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.76 billion, a PE ratio of 139.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total transaction of $223,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,527 shares of company stock worth $143,314,854 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 146.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $586,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.