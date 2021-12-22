salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $370.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned a $370.00 price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.51% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.49.
CRM stock opened at $252.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.91 and a 200 day moving average of $264.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.76 billion, a PE ratio of 139.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10.
In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total transaction of $223,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,527 shares of company stock worth $143,314,854 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 146.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $586,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
