Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.81

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and traded as low as $21.75. Saputo shares last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 1,303 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins lowered their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

