Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Short Interest Up 17.0% in November

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the November 15th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,780.0 days.

Scentre Group stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07. Scentre Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32.

STGPF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scentre Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Scentre Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Scentre Group engages in the ownership and operation of pre-eminent shopping center in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the Property Investments, and Property Management and Construction segments. The Property Investment segment includes net property income from shopping centers. The Property Management and Construction segment refers to the external fee income from third parties, primarily property management and development fees, and associated business expenses.

