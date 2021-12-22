Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schindler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.38.

Shares of SHLAF stock opened at $250.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.81. Schindler has a one year low of $250.79 and a one year high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

