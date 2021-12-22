Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,646 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises approximately 3.5% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,842,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,010 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,337,000 after buying an additional 6,878,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,622,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,995,000 after buying an additional 501,840 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,578,000 after buying an additional 7,746,152 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,130,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,097,000 after purchasing an additional 614,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 61,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,323,815. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

