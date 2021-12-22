Scotiabank Lowers Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$58.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.84% from the stock’s previous close.

ENGH has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock opened at C$46.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of C$43.31 and a twelve month high of C$66.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.81. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 28.33.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

