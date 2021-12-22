ScPrime (SCP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $71,986.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002065 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 53% higher against the US dollar. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $40.25 million and approximately $71,986.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 39,814,845 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

