Sculati Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $943,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $93.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a one year low of $83.20 and a one year high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a PE ratio of -178.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.16 and its 200 day moving average is $103.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

