SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

SEAC opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $87.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.71.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that SeaChange International will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SeaChange International by 52.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 158,378 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SeaChange International by 93.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 39,026 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SeaChange International by 5,134.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 767,272 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SeaChange International by 34.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 34,044 shares during the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaChange International (SEAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.