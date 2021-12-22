Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Coterra Energy, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of -0.10.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 134.83%.

In other news, VP Christopher Clason sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $1,303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,596 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,516 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

