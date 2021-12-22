Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the November 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of EYES opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Second Sight Medical Products has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55.

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Second Sight Medical Products by 497.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.