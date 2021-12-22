Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.06

Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.06 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 10.32 ($0.14), with a volume of 2,401,806 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.06. The company has a market capitalization of £428.56 million and a PE ratio of -20.64.

In related news, insider Kate Hill bought 237,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £28,550.40 ($37,720.17).

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

