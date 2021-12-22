Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Given New $154.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $154.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SRE. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.43.

NYSE:SRE opened at $128.51 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $296,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 466,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,033,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

