Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Receives C$2,173.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2,173.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$1,650.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,224.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total value of C$1,103,996.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$963,291.30. Also, Director Colleen Johnston sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total transaction of C$400,469.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,032,652.88.

Shopify stock traded up C$12.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1,782.66. The stock had a trading volume of 99,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,301. The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$223.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.27. Shopify has a 12-month low of C$1,248.55 and a 12-month high of C$2,228.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1,876.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1,843.63.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

