Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2,173.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,224.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$1,650.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

SHOP stock traded up C$12.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1,782.66. 99,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,301. Shopify has a 12 month low of C$1,248.55 and a 12 month high of C$2,228.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 12.95. The company has a market cap of C$223.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1,876.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$1,843.63.

In other Shopify news, Director Colleen Johnston sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total value of C$400,469.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,032,652.88. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total transaction of C$1,103,996.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$963,291.30.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

