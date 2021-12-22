Short Interest in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Rises By 19.5%

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the November 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $253,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ingrid Burton sold 20,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $265,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $2,995,741. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 237.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,643,000 after buying an additional 2,753,181 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth $9,187,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 8,051.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 794,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 785,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,395,000 after purchasing an additional 784,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 162.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 539,642 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $14.63.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

