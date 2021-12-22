Sidoti Begins Coverage on Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM)

Investment analysts at Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

SANM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

SANM traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,204. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.19. Sanmina has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sanmina during the second quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

