Sidoti Begins Coverage on Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM)

Investment analysts at Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
SANM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.
SANM traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,204. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.19. Sanmina has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06.
In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sanmina during the second quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.
