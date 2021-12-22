SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut SIGA Technologies from an a- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

SIGA opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.40 million, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.42. SIGA Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SIGA Technologies will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Antal sold 30,000 shares of SIGA Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 24.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 54,728 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 11.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 26.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 144,415 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the second quarter valued at $260,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SIGA Technologies (SIGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.