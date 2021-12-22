Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to announce sales of $26.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.80 million to $27.44 million. Silk Road Medical posted sales of $21.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $99.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $100.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $136.36 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $142.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

SILK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $340,863.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,975. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth about $1,970,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 380.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth about $644,000.

SILK stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.57. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.62.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

