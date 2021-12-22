Simmons First National Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.12.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SFNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $28.74 on Monday. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

In other news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter worth $123,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter worth $238,000. 24.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.