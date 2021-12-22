SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Trading Down 4%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s share price dropped 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.56. Approximately 1,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 368,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

SKYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.42.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $35.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.25 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 93.99% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cmi Oxbow Partners, Llc sold 200,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,084,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Manko sold 73,292 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $1,325,852.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,432 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,084,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,667,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,529,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 600,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after buying an additional 355,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

