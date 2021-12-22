Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 27th (NASDAQ:DNAA)

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share’s (NASDAQ:DNAA) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 27th. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

DNAA opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth $2,527,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth $1,517,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth $4,297,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

