Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Sets New 1-Year Low at $56.33

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.33 and last traded at $56.37, with a volume of 2363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.43%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,071,000 after acquiring an additional 238,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,366,000 after acquiring an additional 576,298 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,393,000 after acquiring an additional 707,712 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,417,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,040,000 after acquiring an additional 38,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after acquiring an additional 57,313 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

