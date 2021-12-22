Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL) Insider Heith Mackay-Cruise Purchases 4,975 Shares

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL) insider Heith Mackay-Cruise purchased 4,975 shares of Southern Cross Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.02 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,024.63 ($7,109.66).

Heith Mackay-Cruise also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Heith Mackay-Cruise purchased 13,215 shares of Southern Cross Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.26 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,892.33 ($21,200.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.63, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Southern Cross Media Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and broadcasting of content on free-to-air commercial radio, television (TV), and online media platforms. It operates through two segments, Regional and Metro. The company owns 78 radio stations and 8 digital radio stations across metropolitan and regional Australia, as well as 34 regional radio stations; and broadcasts 86 free to air TV signals in regional Australia primarily under the Nine Network brand.

